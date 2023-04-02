Cunard Announces Festival of Food and Wine Voyage

Cunard announced that it is partnering with Bermondsey Street Bees for a special Festival Of Food And Wine voyage aboard the Queen Mary 2, according to a statement.

Cunard will welcome the honey sommelier Sarah Wyndham Lewis and Dale Gibson, a professional beekeeper, onboard the ship heading from Southampton to New York on September 22.

Sarah Wyndham Lewis, Bermondsey Street Bees’ co-founder and honey sommelier said: “I am from a family of farmers and wine producers, and I am so passionate about honey and honeybees. Proper honeys are as distinctive as fine wines and that is how I approach my masterclasses – teaching people how to taste the many flavors beyond the sweetness, and we’re hugely excited to be showcasing rare and specialist varieties from every continent on earth to Cunard guests this September. I’m incredibly proud to be sharing my skills and my passion for honey in such an iconic setting and looking forward to introducing guests to an astonishing array of tastes.”

During this special voyage, guests will have a chance to taste some of the world’s rarest honey during a honey-tasting masterclass fled by Wyndham Lewis. She will also teach guests how to perfect classic honey cocktails and teach them some simple combinations.

Gibson, whose honey is used in many of London’s leading hotels, bars and Michelin-starred restaurants, will talk about sustainable beekeeping and why it matters as well as share what it’s like to be a beekeeper.

These featured honeys will also be available on a special afternoon tea menu on the voyage.