Crystal Announces Trip Protection from Allianz Global Assistance

Crystal announced that it has selected Allianz Global Assistance to provide trip protection for its guests including covering unexpected cancellations, interruptions and travel delays, as well as benefits for unforeseen baggage loss, delay or damages and medical emergencies, according to a press release.

“As we celebrate the relaunch of the storied Crystal brand, we are thrilled to partner with Allianz Global Assistance to provide additional peace of mind to our valued guests,” said Crystal President Jack Anderson.

“Along with an unparalleled level of service and experiences, we are proud to offer our guests travel insurance and assistance that offers trip protection from booking to return. Crystal guests opting to protect their trip can now enjoy their cruise even more, knowing they are protected from certain unexpected events.”

Allianz Global Assistance trip protection may reimburse travelers up to 100 percent of their insured trip costs in case they need to cancel or interrupt their voyage for a reason covered by their plan. Travel delays and lost, delayed or damaged baggage is also included as well as medical and dental emergencies and emergency medical transportation.

“We’re honored to offer our travel protection products to guests planning travel on the reimagined Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony,” said Tom Trotta, vice president of sales at Allianz Partners USA. “Crystal guests who opt in for travel protection can enjoy their trip knowing that we’re here 24/7/365 to help navigate most travel-related mishaps anywhere in the world to make every voyage even more enjoyable.”

Travelers who purchase Allianz Travel Insurance gain access to Allianz’s SmartBenefits no-receipt payments and TravelSmart mobile app. SmartBenefits can provide reimbursement for travel or baggage delay without receipts while the TravelSmart app includes an Alert Center that allows users to access a travel insurance plan, file and manage a claim, track flights, and more.