Cruise Season Begins at Port of Quebec

The Port of Québec kicked off what will be the longest-ever cruise season with the arrival of Viking Cruises’ Viking Octantis, according to a press release.

On the occasion, President and CEO of Port of Québec Mario Girard awarded Captain Jorgen Cardestig with a medal honoring the first cruise ship of the year to dock at the port. This year’s cruise season at the port extends from April 25 to November 5.

“We are very pleased to inaugurate this cruise season with the arrival of the Viking Octantis. We are expecting close to a hundred ship stopovers again this year, which confirms that Québec City is a choice destination for cruises on the Saint Lawrence. With industry partners, we have prioritized sustainably developing the cruise industry in harmony with the community. The Port of Québec is bearer for a vast plan for sustainable development and destination management, and also contributes to the Cruise the Saint Lawrence Association Development Plan,” said Mario Girard.

During the 2023 season, the Port of Québec expects to welcome 124 visits from 41 different cruise ships as well as a record-setting 30 boarding and disembarking operations by Princess Cruises and other major cruise lines operating between New York and Québec City.

Additionally, as the cruise industry resumes in the region, the Port of Québec is planning to electrify its main operating docks as part of efforts to adopt more sustainable practices.