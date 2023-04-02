Coral Expeditions Expands Season in the Spice Islands

Coral Expeditions announced the launch of four new 18-night extended voyages to Raja Ampat and Spice Islands of West Papua in early 2025, according to a statement.

These sailings will be the first to be resumed in the region since 2020. The release coincides with the current expeditions in March and April on Coral Adventurer which are both sold out due to popular demand

“We have seen extraordinary demand for this region due to its rich mix of marine life, spectacular coastal landscape and living cultural traditions,” said Commercial Director Jeff Gillies about the launch.

“The chance to swim with the majestic whale sharks is the major attraction, however, many guests fall in love with the people of Papua and their traditions”.

The new expeditions will be offered from January through March 2025 aboard the Coral Geographer. Each voyage will carry up to 120 guests and be accompanied by expert guides.

The new sailing dates are:

Darwin to Sorong – 18 nights departing January 24, 2025

Sorong to Darwin – 18 nights departing February 11, 2025

Darwin to Sorong – 18 nights departing March 2, 2025

Sorong to Darwin – 18 nights departing March 20, 2025

Highlights of the itineraries include: three days in Raja Ampat archipelago; swimming with the giant whale sharks at Cenderawasih Bay; exploring Wayag’s ‘gumdrop’ islands and visiting Pindito Peak; enjoying a welcome to Banda Neira by the traditional Kora Kora canoes; exploring the ancient spice kingdoms; and learning about the customs and cultures of West Papua and Indonesia.

Prices for the voyages start from $17,590 per person.