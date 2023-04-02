Carnival Luminosa Sets Sail on 22-Day Repositioning Cruise to the U.S.

After completing its first season in Australia, the Carnival Luminosa is embarking on a repositioning cruise to the United States today. The 22-night Transpacific itinerary will take the ship from Brisbane to Seattle, with visits to five different destinations in New Caledonia, Fiji, French Polynesia, and Hawaii.

One of the ports of call is Honolulu, where the ship will spend a total of 14 hours docked, and another is Tahiti’s Papeete. Before arriving on the West Coast, the Luminosa will also visit Suva, Moorea, and Noumea.

In early May, the 2009-built cruise ship will begin its first season in the United States, offering week-long cruises to Alaska that will visit Ketchikan, Juneau, and Skagway, among other destinations. The itinerary also includes scenic cruising at the Tracy Arm Fjord and a visit to Victoria, Canada, before returning to the Washington homeport.

This schedule is part of Carnival’s three-ship summer program in Alaska, which also includes the Carnival Miracle and Carnival Spirit.

In mid-September, the Luminosa will reposition to Australia, offering Carnival’s longest-ever cruise. The 30-night Transpacific itinerary will sail to ports of call in Alaska, Japan, the Philippines, and Indonesia before arriving in Brisbane, the ship’s homeport for the 2023-2024 winter season.

Formerly a Costa Cruises ship, the Costa Luminosa underwent a significant refurbishment before joining the Carnival Cruise Line fleet in September 2022.

This refurbishment included the transformation of several public areas, which now offer signature experiences and spaces unique to the U.S.-based brand.

The Luminosa offers several new additions, including extra dining venues like the Fahrenheit 555 Steakhouse, Chef’s Table, and Bonsai Sushi Express, as well as Carnival’s new hull livery. Most of the company’s entertainment venues are also available on the Luminosa, including The Punchliner Comedy Club, Limelight Lounge, Piano Bar 88, Alchemy Bar, RedFrog Rum Bar, and Serenity Retreat.