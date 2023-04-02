Carnival Cruise Line Launches Environmental Ship Tour Video

Ahead of Earth Day, Carnival Cruise Line launched a ship tour video, Sustainability in Action, led by Richard Pruitt, vice president of environmental operations for the cruise line.

“A sustainable future is everyone’s responsibility,” said Pruitt. “Our guests play a big part in this, and they respond to it very well because when it comes time for their next cruise vacation, they know they can go back and enjoy the destinations they love along with their children and future generations.”

In the ship tour video, Pruitt talks about the fleet’s recycling operations that enabled the cruise line to process 11 million pounds of recyclables in 2022. Pruitt emphasized that every ship in the fleet has a recycling center that operates 24 hours a day.

The video also touches on Carnival’s food digester initiative which helped reduce waste by 35 percent across the fleet. The video also highlights the cruise line’s efforts toward decarbonization, including the use of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for new ships.

The video is available on the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d7e-B8DFfUA