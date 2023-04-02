Carnival and Turks and Caicos Celebrate Arrival of Donated Fire Truck

Carnival Cruise Line and Turks and Caicos Islands officials welcomed the arrival of a donated fire truck for the Grand Turk Domestic Fire Services, according to a press release.

“Grand Turk has been an important destination for Carnival for the last 17 years, so when we learned the island was in need of a fire truck, we wanted to help,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “We are so grateful for the assistance of the Miami Fire-Rescue Department in making this donation and hope it will enhance the safety services on the island while strengthening the partnership between Carnival and Grand Turk.”

To secure the donation, Carnival Cruise Line teamed up with The City of Miami Fire-Rescue Department. The arrival of the truck was accompanied by a special ceremony at the Grand Turk Cruise Center attended by local officials and Carnival representatives while the Mardi Gras docked in the background.

Otis Morris, Minister of Home Affairs, Transportation, Broadcasting, Energy and Utilities and Telecommunications for the Turks and Caicos Islands Government, said: “The addition of this truck is a critical step towards protecting lives and safeguarding property in Grand Turk and advances the top priority of this ministry to ensure an effective response to emergencies and fire suppression across the Turks and Caicos Islands. We are deeply grateful to Carnival for securing this welcomed donation and for the efforts of the City of Miami Fire-Rescue Department with this incredible gift to our community. This donation enhances the positive impact of Carnival in Grand Turk far beyond its operations by contributing to the well-being of our residents.”

Built by Pierce Manufacturing, the fire truck and can hold 500 gallons of water. The City of Miami Fire-Rescue Department also offered to train Grand Turk firefighters on how to operate the truck.

“Our mission to serve and protect the greater community goes beyond our city limits, so when we were approached by Carnival to help our neighboring island of Grand Turk augment their fire service capabilities, we identified and refurbished a fire truck to donate,” said Miami Fire-Rescue Chief Joseph Zahralban. “We thank our city government for supporting this initiative and hope this truck will serve the people of Grand Turk for many years to come.”