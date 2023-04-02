Brevard County Students Embark Disney Wish to Explore Maritime Careers

Disney Cruise Line shared that Brevard County high school students from the Canaveral Port Authority Junior Ambassador Program spent a day onboard the Disney Wish, exploring the ship and learning about maritime career opportunities with the cruise line from crew members.

According to a press release, Captain Minnie Mouse made a special appearance during the event and the students met with Disney cruise Line officers in various roles. For the cruise line, this is the second year the brand has shown support to the Canaveral Port Authority’s Junior Ambassador Program, a program that enables students to explore careers at the port.

By doing this, Disney Cruise Line aims to inspire the next generation of maritime workers.