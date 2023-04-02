Atlas Unveils Over 500 Shore Excursions

Atlas Ocean Voyages is introducing complementary Cultural Immersion shore excursions in Europe as part of the new Epicurean Expeditions, sailing from April through October, including over 500 optional excursions for guests to choose from.

“These new food- and wine-focused tours have been designed so guests can immerse themselves in the tastes, smells, and flavors of the region,” said James A. Rodriguez, the cruise line’s president and CEO. “The goal of our Cultural Immersions is to provide insights and experiences that will create long-lasting memories.”

Guests will have the option to choose among a variety of experiences including eating tapas in Barcelona; visiting the hilltop Gassin overlooking Saint-Tropez; learning to make pesto on the island of Elba; sipping Madeira in Madeira; tasting Spanish cheeses in La Coruña and paella in Valencia; drink Bandol wines in Provence; and learn to make Portuguese pastry in Lisbon.

In addition to the new shore excursions, all Epicurean Expeditions will feature a rich onboard program. Guests can attend interactive cooking classes led by the featured Gastronomic Guest.

For a limited time, travelers can save up to $500 and earn a $500 excursion credit if they book a suite. Guests in staterooms can enjoy a $300 savings and a $300 excursion credit. The promotion applies to new bookings on all 2023 Epicurean Expeditions to the Mediterranean, Northern Europe and British Isles made before June 30, 2023.