Atlas Announces Summer 2024 Deployment

Atlas Ocean Voyages announced deployment for the summer/fall of 2024, including new Epicurean Expeditions to South America and the Holy Land, according to a press release.

“Our 2024 schedule is the most comprehensive yet and features exciting new itineraries throughout Europe, South America, and the Holy Land,” said Atlas’ president and CEO James Rodriguez. “Yachting expeditions let travelers explore the world in relaxed luxury and we are thrilled to offer our loyal guests an expanded selection to choose from.”

Atlas’ 2024 summer/fall program includes 41 unique expeditions including nine Extended Journeys exploring 31 countries and 19 overnight calls.

Highlights of the 2024 summer/fall deployment include:

Mediterranean. A total of 13 seven-night sailings to the Western Mediterranean with departure ports in Barcelona, Casablanca, Civitavecchia (Rome), Dubrovnik, Lisbon, Nice, Palma de Mallorca and Valletta, Malta. On August 23, guests can embark on a nine-night voyage, from Valletta with calls in Syracuse, Giardini Naxos (Mount Etna), Lipari Island, Palermo, Trapani and Porto Empedocle, plus Gozo, Malta.

Holy Land and Egypt. Atlas will sail to Jerusalem on two expeditions and return to Egypt after a two-year break. Itineraries range from nine to 12 nights. Departures include a nine-night voyage from Piraeus (Athens) to Haifa (Tel Aviv) calling at fabled ports in Greece, Turkey, Cyprus, and Israel in July; a 12-night voyage to the Holy Land with Greek islands and Egypt on July 24; and

A nine-night journey from Piraeus (Athens) to Venice with calls in Albania, Greece, Montenegro, and Croatia, departing on August 5.

British Isles and Northern Europe. Travelers can visit the British Isles, Amsterdam, Dublin, Honfleur (Paris), Lisbon, and London onboard the World Navigator on two itineraries in May and one in September 2024.

South America and the Amazon. Atlas has prepared eight new itineraries, ranging from seven to 11 nights, exploring the Falkland Islands and Garibaldi Glacier in Chilean Patagonia. Guests can book an eight-night voyage, from Belém to Barbados, with calls in Devil’s Island, Tobago, and the Grenadines.

Transoceanic. Atlas’ 2024 program also includes four transatlantic voyages. Guests can choose among a 13-night cruise from Rio de Janeiro to the Canary Island; a 12-night trip from Barbados to Lisbon via the Azores; a 21-night sailing from Malaga to Montevideo; and a 13-night voyage from Gran Canaria to Rio de Janeiro.

Guests who book two cruises back-to-back receive a 15 percent cruise fare savings on both. If they choose to combine three or more sailings, travelers save 20 percent.

Atlas is also offering the opportunity to save $300 and receive a $300 excursion credit or save $500 and get a $500 excursion credit for suites if they book before June 30, 2023.