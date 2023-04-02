April Update: Disney Fleet Locations

After a winter season in North America and the Caribbean, the Disney Cruise Line fleet is getting ready for its upcoming summer program.

Cruise Industry News tracked the location and itineraries of the company’s ships as of April 28, 2023:

Disney Wish

Year Built: 2022

Capacity: 2,500 guests

Location: Bahamas

After debuting in mid-2022, the Disney Wish continues to offer short cruises to the Bahamas from Port Canaveral. Based out of Disney’s homeport in Florida on a year-round basis, the ship sails three- and four-night cruises to Nassau and Castaway Cay.

Disney Fantasy

Year Built: 2012

Capacity: 2,500 guests

Location: Western Caribbean

The Disney Fantasy is offering week-long cruises to the Caribbean. Departing from Port Canaveral, the year-round program includes sailings to both Western and Eastern Caribbean, featuring visits to different destinations in the British Virgin Islands, Mexico, the Bahamas and more.

Disney Dream

Year Built: 2011

Capacity: 2,500 guests

Location: Eastern Caribbean

The Disney Dream is wrapping up a winter season in the Caribbean before debuting in Europe. Ahad of its maiden season in the region, the 2011-built vessel sets sail from Miami on a 13-night transatlantic crossing to Spain on May 7.

Disney Wonder

Year Built: 1999

Capacity: 1,750 guests

Location: West Coast

Based in San Diego, the Disney Wonder continues to offer a series of itineraries on the West Coast. On May 11, the vessel sets sail on a repositioning voyage to Vancouver ahead of its summer program in Alaska and Canada.

Disney Magic

Year Built: 1998

Capacity: 1,750 guests

Location: Freeport, Grand Bahama

The Disney Magic is currently undergoing a scheduled drydock at the Grand Bahama Shipyard in Freeport, the Bahamas. After undergoing routine maintenance and upkeep work, the 1998-built vessel is set to offer itineraries from San Juan before repositioning to Miami for the upcoming summer season.