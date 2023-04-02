American Queen Voyages Announces New Hires

American Queen Voyages announced new additions to its finance team with the appointment of Lissette Balbiers as senior vice president of finance and accounting and Susan Anderson as director of finance and controller.

“We are thrilled to welcome Lissette and Susan to our team at American Queen Voyages,” said American Queen Voyages President Cindy D’Aoust. “They bring a wealth of experience and expertise in financial management, a strong track record of driving strategic financial growth, and experience in managing complex financial operations that will be invaluable as we continue to grow and expand our business. We have no doubt that they will play a key role in helping us achieve our goals and drive success for our company and our stakeholders.”

Anderson will report to Balbiers while Balbiers will report directly to the cruise line’s president. Before this appointment, Balbiers served as chief financial officer at iAero Airways. She also worked in the same role at Northern Aviation Services and at DHL.

“I am thrilled to be joining American Queen Voyages, a company that continues to be a proven leader in the cruise industry,” said Balbiers. “I am excited to work alongside a dynamic team of professionals and contribute to the continued growth and success of the organization.”

Anderson was previously employed as the assistant controller at Hornblower Cruises and Events. Before that, she served as the financial controller at AKIRA Chicago and as senior accountant at Sidley Austin LLP.