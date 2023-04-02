Ambassador Cruise Line Launches New Spring Season Offers

Ambassador Cruise Line is launching a number of spring offers available for new bookings made prior to May 17, 2023, with huge savings for guests, according to a company statement.

Offers for the 2023-24 season include up to 59 percent off sailings, free port parking, free coach transfers from London Victoria and £40 onboard credit per person valid for Destination Experiences.

Additionally, in celebration of its second birthday this Easter weekend, Ambassador is offering guests a complimentary bottle of champagne upon arrival. The offer is valid on new bookings made between April 7 and 10, 2023. The offer is combinable with other promotions in the Spring Campaign.

In 2023 and 2024, the Ambience will continue sailing from its homeport in London Tilbury while Ambassador’s second ship, the Ambition, will launch this May and offer sailings from seven additional regional ports.

Regional departures will be available from Newcastle, Dundee, Edinburgh Leith, Liverpool, Belfast, Bristol and Falmouth, allowing guests to embark the ship from a port closest to their home.

Ambassador’s spring season offers include: Supplements of just £30pppn on sailings of five nights or less, or £40pppn on sailings of six nights or more; kids go from just £1 on multi-generational sailings; and Complimentary Essex Cricket Club tickets.