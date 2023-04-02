Ambassador Cruise Line Launches Its First TV Campaign

Ambassador Cruise Line is launching its first TV advertising campaign featuring its crew and entertainment team and highlighting the company’s focus on exceptional service, according to a press release.

Gordon Nardini, chief marketing officer at Ambassador Cruise Line, said: “To create standout for the premium value offering we are looking to establish in a very competitive market, our marketing strategy for Ambassador is to highlight our authentic cruising experience including the great service provided by our friendly team that lies at the heart of our premium value product proposition.

“We wanted the advert to reflect life on board and celebrate the benefits of sailing with Ambassador, where guests enjoy great value without compromising on quality or experience.

“We feel that the ‘West End’ quality entertainment is one of the elements that make us stand out from our competitors, and that’s why we chose this as the focus of our all-new TV ads.

“Our aim with these spots is to bring a light-hearted look and feel to the brand while illustrating how our expertise means that we can ensure that our guests enjoy the perfect holiday with us while experiencing the warmest welcome at sea.”

The cruise line’s first-ever TV ad will debut on Thursday, April 27, and will air on various linear and satellite channels throughout 2023. It was designed to increase awareness of the value of the Ambassador’s offering within the cruise sector. The TV spot, filmed against the backdrop of the Ambience, highlights the story of how the onboard team goes to lengths to offer excellent service at sea.

The ad features a musical number set to ‘Enjoy Yourself…’ (the 1949 classic Ambassador used in its campaign in 2022) but the lyrics are altered to reflect what it’s like to be onboard an Ambassador sailing. The ad starts by introducing the viewer to the cruise line before Ambassador’s Cruise Director George brings the curtain up.

The ad is part of a broader marketing initiative to be advertised across communication channels including TV, radio, print media, digital and social media.