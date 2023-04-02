AIDA Launches New Employer Branding Campaign

AIDA Cruises has launched a new employer branding campaign, #PlaceToWe, that focuses on team spirit and uniqueness, according to a statement.

While the previous slogan “Find your Story!” was focused on fulfilling one’s bucket list, the new campaign is about the shared experience, which is part of the brand.

“Our campaign goal is for our employees to become AIDA ambassadors by providing insights into their jobs, their success stories, and AIDA togetherness. All of this reflects the AIDA cultural feeling and thus enables prospective job applicants to make their choice for us as an employer. The variety of jobs on board and ashore offers countless opportunities to start your career with AIDA,” said Sofie Kruse, senior manager of talent attraction and sourcing at AIDA Cruises.

The #PlaceToWe story is presented in various formats including short ads, interviews and an image film. The campaign was filmed by employees on land and onboard.

The visual aspect of the campaign is tailored to the young audience featuring quick cuts and filming across all work areas where participants give brief insights into their work life and their #PlaceToWe. In the campaign, participants speak their native language which demonstrates the internationality of the brand.

The campaign is currently advertised online on social media and the AIDA careers page, with outdoor advertising in Rostock, Warnemünde, Hamburg, and Berlin.