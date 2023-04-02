AIDA Announces 2024-25 Deployment

Travelers can now book one of AIDA Cruises’ winter voyages for 2024-25, ranging from the Caribbean to the Far East and the Canary Islands.

Three AIDA ships will sail in the Caribbean, the AIDAbella, AIDAluna and AIDAperla, departing from La Romana, Montego Bay or Fort-de-France on Martinique. Winter routes include destinations such as the Caribbean islands, Mexico, and Central America. The AIDAluna will call at the new port of Santa Marta in Colombia on every second Central American voyage. The AIDAperla will offer sailings from La Romana or Barbados.

The AIDAmar will sail the Great Winter Break Caribbean itinerary from Hamburg and back in December and January.

Sailing across Asia, the AIDAstella will take guests on 14- and 21-day cruises to Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Hong Kong, the Philippines, and Vietnam.

The AIDAprima will cruise the Orient on two different seven-day routes from Dubai or Abu Dhabi with calls in Muscat (Oman) and Doha (Qatar) or to the Kingdom of Bahrain and Sir Bani Yas. Guests can also expand this itinerary to 14 days.

The AIDAcosma will offer seven-day sailings around the Canaries and to Madeira from November 2024 to April 2025. The ship departs either from Gran Canaria or Tenerife while the AIDAblu will sail two different seven-day Canary Islands routes from Gran Canaria.

AIDA Cruises’ winter program also includes cruises in the Mediterranean. The AIDAdiva will set sail from Palma for nine- or 12-day cruises to Spain, Portugal, and the Canary Islands, or seven days from Rome (Civitavecchia) to Italy and Malta.

The AIDAstella will offer 14-day voyages in the eastern Mediterranean visiting the Greek islands, Cyprus, and Egypt. The AIDAblu will offer two seven-day voyages from Antalya, one to Rhodes, Mykonos, Izmir, and Istanbul and the other to Egypt (Port Said), Cyprus, Haifa, and Rhodes.

The AIDAprima will take guests on Easter 2025 adventures from Palma or Barcelona to Málaga, Cadiz and Cartagena.

The AIDAnova will offer voyages from Hamburg to Norway and Denmark. Travelers onboard the AIDAnova can celebrate New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day in Copenhagen. The AIDAsol will set sail on a world cruise in October 2024, visiting 41 ports in 17 countries on four continents. Starting in February 2025, three “Winter in the Far North” cruises will be offered.

Guests who book their winter cruise by April 2024 can enjoy a discount for winter departures 2024/25.