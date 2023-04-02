Adora Cruises Announces New Production Show ‘Marco Polo’

Adora Cruises announced a brand-new, theatrical production show titled “Marco Polo: an Untold Love Story” set to debut onboard the cruise line’s first Chinese-built cruise ship, set to sail later this year.

According to a statement, the show, crafted in partnership with Selection International Entertainment, will present performances created for audiences of all ages allowing them to experience the culture of the ancient Silk Road.

“Marco Polo: an Untold Love Story” will be performed at the ship’s Metropol Theater, with a capacity of approximately 1,000 passengers.

Based on the journey of Marco Polo, a Venetian explorer who traveled along the Silk Road to China, the show features a muse who encourages Marco Polo throughout his journey, culminating in a love story.

Adora Cruises’ ship will be customized for Chinese customers and is expected to debut by the end of 2023, while a second ship is already in the process of being built.

Adora Cruises aims to deliver a unique experience with authentic Chinese and international cuisine, production shows, and shopping in a fusion of East and West.