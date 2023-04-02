Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Announces Starlink Roll Out

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings announced that it is partnering with SpaceX to provide high-speed internet on its vessels.

The Starlink broadband internet service will be tested on Norwegian Breakaway, with the goal of introducing it across the entire fleet in phases to improve connectivity for both guests and crew while at sea.

Starlink, which acquires network access through advanced low earth orbit satellites, will optimize the capacity, speed, and reliability of the internet aboard NCLH ships, the company said.

Once the technology passes its trials, the company expects to equip an additional seven ships, including Regent’s Seven Seas Grandeur, Norwegian Viva, and Oceania Cruises’ Vista, with Starlink by the end of this year.

“We are elated to offer Starlink internet access to enhance internet connectivity aboard our ships. This move demonstrates our relentless pursuit of new and innovative ways to improve the experience for our guests and crew while sailing on our award-winning brands,” said Harry Sommer, President and CEO-elect of NCLH. “It is incredibly important to us to ensure that this technology meets our high standards of excellence for our guests. Once we deploy it across our fleet, the guests and crew will stay connected with friends and family, sharing their on-board experiences in real-time more efficiently.”

The company said it is now working on a detailed deployment plan and will inform guests once finalized. The Starlink broadband will not only enhance the crew and guest experience but also allow more flexibility for onboard services and improve ship-to-shore connections for operational needs.