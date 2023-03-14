Windstar Cruises Adds New Formula One Experience

Windstar Cruises announced that it has added a new Formula One experience for its guests at the final race of the 2023 season at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in November, according to a press release.

This is an addition to Windstar’s F1 cruise to the Monaco Grand Prix, with this year’s Rome & Prix du Monde of Monaco scheduled for May 21 to 28 on the Wind Surf.

“I’m a huge fan of F1 racing, and with the sport experiencing its highest ratings ever in the U.S., more and more of our Windstar customers are racing fans as well,” explained Windstar President Christopher Prelog.

“When we were planning our first-ever sailings in the Middle East, which begin in November, I had hoped a 2023 race date would overlap. And lucky us: our inaugural Middle East voyage aligns with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. It’s a green flag for Windstar’s sailing in a new, exciting region and a checkered flag for the 2023 racing season… a perfect fit.”

Windstar’s shore excursion to the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023 is available as part of the first-ever sailings in the Middle East aboard the Star Legend.

During an overnight stay in Abu Dhabi during the 10-day Sparkling Sands and Cities of the Persian Gulf itinerary departing from Dubai on November 23, travelers will have the option to experience the F1 weekend on November 25 and 26.

Included in the experience are premium grandstand seats for the time trials and the race, transfers to and from Yas Marina Circuit and English-speaking coordinators as well as onboard benefits such as an exclusive cocktail party.

Guests will also be joined by F1 Sports Broadcaster Bob Varsha, who will share insights and analysis of the race and drivers.

The price for the excursion is $1,599 and rates for the cruise start from $2,999 per person.