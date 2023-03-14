Welbilt Marine Launches GalleyCare Plan

Welbilt Marine announced the launch of GalleyCare, an offering that will support, service, repair and monitor a customer’s galley catering equipment, according to a press release.

According to a statement, the package is designed to ensure through regular maintenance, galleys work as smoothly as possible while reducing equipment downtime and extending its lifespan.

Alexis Bourgault, director of global strategic accounts at Welbilt said: “With galley staff having thousands of people relying on them life is hectic enough without the added inconvenience of equipment breakdowns.

“Without proper maintenance, even the very best equipment can become inefficient, that’s why Welbilt has created GalleyCare to help ensure the prevention of issues before they arise and to support cruise operations in the long term. With our annual plan, cruise operators can benefit from Welbilt experts using original OEM parts to maintain your galley equipment, allowing for a longer lifespan and reduced downtime.”

The GalleyCare package will includes: remote support via phone or email; assessment and monitoring of fleet equipment; a maintenance package including onboard maintenance and the latest software updates; dedicated responsive and comprehensive repair service; supply and fit of original OEM parts guaranteed.

Additionally, Welbilt GalleyCare will also provide training of the crew to ensure they have the knowledge necessary to use the package.

Nicolas Lesbats, global marine aftersales manager at Welbilt said: “Not only does Welbilt have the right hands on deck to provide physical support for your machines, but the GalleyCare plan also provides extra training for your staff on the correct way to use and maintain your equipment. Through the continual monitoring of your equipment and providing the latest equipment software updates, we will be able to keep costs low and performance high.”