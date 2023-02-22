Welbilt Appoints Marine Brand Ambassador

Welbilt has announced the appointment of Anthony Mauboussin as a marine brand ambassador, according to a press release.

Mauboussin previously spent eight years at Viking Cruises as head of culinary operation and development and brings extensive knowledge and expertise to the role. He has worked on cruise ships over 22 years and has served as Executive Chef at a number of companies including Oceania Cruises, The World and Azamara Club Cruises.

“Having Anthony as brand ambassador is a real coup for Welbilt. Anthony’s capability, network and overall knowledge will be a major advantage to the Welbilt Marine team and especially our customers, who will be able to draw on his wisdom and experience on their next venture. Having Anthony onboard as an adviser on our journey is really exciting. Jean-Paul Roudier, VP, Sales & Marketing EMEA; Dave Weightman, Global Sales Director Marine & Hospitality, and myself, welcome Anthony to the team and look forward to working with him on many exciting projects,” said Alexis Bourgault, director of global accounts.

Mauboussin had a crucial role in the launch of Viking’s first ocean-going ship and he is credited for creating the restaurant concept as well as the full food and beverage offering. In his role, Mauboussin collaborated with the Welbilt team from both a training and menu development angle.

“The marine sector is growing very quickly. Before covid it was a challenge to find the right people, since covid it is even more so! The fact is, if an operator specifies the right equipment, it can immediately help with the labour shortage that we are experiencing. Being able to advise clients on equipment that can quickly assist them in the kitchen from both a culinary, as well as a human resources perspective, and being able to demonstrate how to make the most of that equipment is a real passion. I look forward to working with the entire Welbilt Marine team,” added Mauboussin.