Virgin Voyages Announces Limitless Voyage Speaker Line Up

Following the announcement of the Limitless Voyage, inspired by Jennifer Lopez, Virgin Voyages announced the Limitless Voyage speaker line-up and a special package, according to a press release.

“When we first announced the Limitless Voyage, we knew it was going to be something special. It is inspiring to see this one-of-a-kind sailing come to life through our partnership with Jennifer, Limitless Labs, the amazing women working behind the scenes in our organization, and those supporting us through the special programming and speaker lineup,” said Isis Ruiz, chief growth officer at Virgin Voyages.

“The Voyage proudly celebrates women, entrepreneurship, culture and community. It will encourage us all to be Limitless by exploring every side of ourselves through the unique experiences we are offering. We can’t wait for April 14.”

The Limitless Voyage program includes more than a dozen speakers and, starting today, women can book an exclusive package for this cruise with access to one-time-only events.

The line-up of speakers includes:

Andrea Sullivan, chief marketing officer at VaynerX;

Beatriz Acevedo, CEO + co-founder SUMA Wealth;

Carrie Byalick, president of Spartina Industries;

Catherine Balsam-Schwaber, founder and CEO at Kindra;

Lissette “Chiky BomBom” Eduardo, co-host, hoyDía;

CJ Frogozo, communications and marketing executive/fitness instructor;

Jill Lindsey, CEO of JILL LINDSEY;

Jill Stoneberg, senior director of social impact and sustainability at Virgin Voyages;

Katie Rosen Kitchens, co-founder, FabFitFun;

Natalie Kuhn, co-CEO, The Class;

Nathalie Walton, CEO of Expectful;

Rei Chou, founder, Rei of Light, The Feast;

Stacy London, CEO, State of Menopause;

Susan McPherson, Founder and CEO, McPherson Strategies;

Sylvia Benito, chief investment officer, ASK Family Office.

The speakers will discuss various topics, introducing new conversations and topics every day. Guests will also enjoy various entertainment experiences featuring female talent and Latina artists such as the bilingual group Bella Dose and DJ VTech as well as comedy acts by Gina Brillon and Aida Rodriguez.