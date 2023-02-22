TUI Cruises Returns to Hong Kong

For the first time after a three-year break, TUI Cruises returned to Hong Kong with the Mein Schiff 5, according to a press release.

The ship arrived in Hong Kong on March 8, 2023, as part of the “Singapore with Hong Kong” voyage, where it was greeted with water cannons and a traditional dragon and lion show.

At the occasion, Wendy Chung, deputy commissioner for tourism of the government of the Hong Kong special administrative region, and Kenneth Wong, general manager, MICE & Cruise of the Hong Kong Tourism Board, presented Andreas Greulich, captain of the Mein Schiff 5, and Marcus Puttich, senior head of port management and operations, with the traditional plaque given for a ship’s first call.

“We are very grateful to TUI Cruises for their commitment to Hong Kong and the Asian market with their speedy return. We are happy to extend a warm welcome to the many cruise guests from German-speaking countries who will be arriving today and in the near future,” said Chung.

After the Symphony of Lights show, the Mein Schiff 5 resumed her journey back to Singapore.

On March 29, 2023, the ship will set sail from Hong Kong on two unique voyages with calls in South Korea and Japan. The ship’s Asia season ends on May 10, 2023, with the “Singapore to Dubai” cruise. The 2023/24 Asian season will begin on December 20, 2023.

“With the restart in Asia, we have also returned to normal in the winter travel areas,” added Wybcke Meier, CEO of TUI Cruises.

“Our guests accepted this offer with great enthusiasm. Especially in these times, our cruises score with stable prices and excellent value for money. We are all the more pleased that we can also offer many trips from Singapore and Hong Kong in winter 2023-24.”