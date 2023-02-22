The World, Residences at Sea Launches a New ‘Digital Home’

The World has announced the launch of a newly designed website, or “digital home,” designed to enhance the user experience for everyone looking for information about the ship, according to a press release.

“Our new digital home succeeds in highlighting the uniqueness of owning a home on The World,” said Senior Sales and Marketing Director Linda Schultes.

“The level of personalized, anticipatory service provided to residents on The World is unmatched by any other luxury travel experience on land or at sea. We wished for our website to reflect that and bring to life our residents’ incredibly enriching lifestyle.”

The new website tells the story of The World’s global journey in a visually appealing way accompanied by video footage, virtual tours, and more to provide an immersive experience for all visitors.

It also features a “mobile first” design meaning it is designed primarily for people who use mobile devices and tablets ensuring that every user has a seamless experience regardless of the device in use.

The new website, aboardtheworld.com features a modern look and feel, navigation, gallery and more. Images on the website expand and contract as users scroll and there is video footage from the ship’s worldwide voyages.

The content on the website has been translated into French, German, Spanish and Japanese.