Stevie Van Zandt and Sixthman Announce Outlaw Country Cruise 8

Stevie Van Zandt’s Renegade Circus and Sixthman announced the eighth Outlaw Country Cruise sailing, departing on February 4, 2024.

The voyage aboard the Norwegian Pearl will set sail from Miami, Florida to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic and San Juan, Puerto Rico for six nights of music.

The journey will feature a lineup of stars including Blackberry Smoke, Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Nikki Lane, 49 Winchester, Shinyribs, Kaitlin Butts, Drivin’ N Cryin,’ Los Straitjackets, Jim Lauderdale, Dale Watson and His Lone Stars, Chuck Mead, Jason Ringenberg & His Barnstormers, The Warner E. Hodges Band, Rosie Flores & The Talismen, Dash Rip Rock, Sarah Gayle Meech, Lillie Mae, Kristi Rose and Fats Kaplan, Charlie Overbey, Raelyn Nelson Band, Roger Alan Wade and Honky Tonk CIA, Mojo Nixon & The Toadliquors, and more.

The adventure onboard the Norwegian Pearl will also include special performances, specially curated tribute shows, and SiriusXM Sessions at Sea radio tapings hosted by SiriusXM Outlaw Country DJ Steve Earle and Mojo Nixon.

In addition to the onboard experiences, guests will also have the opportunity to enjoy shore excursions in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, and San Juan, Puerto Rico. Travelers will be able to book an excursion after receiving a receipt of their official booking number.

Guests can sign up for pre-sales from now through Wednesday, March 29 while public sales start on Friday, March 31.