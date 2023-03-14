Starboard Unveils Brand Refresh

Starboard Cruise Services announced a company-wide transformative brand amplification with a new visual identity and logo that emphasize its globally recognized name.

“We are doing business differently by sparking wanderlust and curating memorable products and experiences that celebrate moments that matter in life,” stated Lisa Bauer, president and CEO of Starboard.

“Our amplified branding certainly reflects how our purpose to curate a vibrant world radiates through every touch point and every stakeholder, from our cruise partners, brand partners, employees to of course our guests onboard.”

The brand amplification highlights Starboard’s LVMH heritage and its rich history as the first travel duty-free retailer in the U.S. The focus of the brand refresh was on a new visual identity, the new logo and the introduction of the Starburst icon. The brand’s new look is featured on the website and social channels too.

The new logo illustrates the company name as well as the new icon while the redesigned website showcases Starboard’s approach while maintaining the brand’s essence.