Silversea Introduces Direct Charter Flights to the Arctic

Silversea is introducing direct private charter flights for Arctic and Greenland sailings in 2023 and 2024, according to a press release.

Guests sailing on select voyages aboard the Silver Endeavour, Silver Wind and Silver Cloud will have the opportunity to journey from London, New York, Montreal, and Oslo to destinations including Longyearbyen, Kangerlussuaq, Pond Inlet, and more.

“Building on our all-inclusive expedition offering—which is the most comprehensive in the industry—we are pleased to introduce new private charter flights to the Arctic and Greenland to enhance the seamlessness of our guests’ journeys,” said Massimo Brancaleoni, senior vice president of global sales at Silversea Cruises.

“Silversea is committed to innovation and we are always looking for ways to enhance the travel experience for our guests, including the pre-and post-cruise journey. Not only do we unlock the Arctic’s most remote regions with unique destination expertise and some of the most luxurious ships at sea, but we do so in unparalleled comfort and convenience. Complementing our private executive transfers between home and the airport, our new offering of private charter flights will allow our guests to focus on enjoying their Arctic adventure from the moment they leave their homes.”

Additionally, the private charter flights will feature enhanced service throughout, from culinary offerings and premium beverages to in-flight entertainment. When required, the service will also include overnight accommodation.