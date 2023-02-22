SeaDream Yacht Club Announces 2023 National Geographic Day Tours

SeaDream Yacht Club announced a partnership with a global operator to offer National Geographic Day Tours in 11 destinations in 2023, according to a press release.
“At SeaDream, we believe our beautiful world beckons to be explored and experienced. This is why we are excited to bring our guests closer to our Mediterranean destinations than ever before,” said Andreas Brynestad of SeaDream Yacht Club.
“By adding National Geographic Day Tours to our travel portfolio, we can incorporate a series of intimate experiences that complement our existing programs designed to elevate the guest experience, while providing choice for our guests. We are honored to offer our guests experiences from a renowned travel brand that also makes engagement and cultural interaction a priority for travelers.”
These 2023 tours feature Mediterranean destinations including Amalfi, Barcelona, Corfu, Dubrovnik, Funchal, Kusadasi, Mykonos, Naples, Rhodes, Santorini, and Sorrento, allowing guests to explore their favorite destinations at a deeper level.
Each tour is led by National Geographic-trained guides and photography guides and explores a different theme, such as history and heritage, photography, gastronomy and wine, nature and wildlife, and people and culture.
SeaDream 2023 tours include:
- MNAC: The Secrets of Restoration – Mediterranean cruises with a trip to Barcelona and a visit to the Museum Nacional d’Art de Catalunya (MNAC;
- Landscapes of Corfu (Photography Tour) – visiting locations such as Kaiser William II Observatory, the Paleokastritsa Monastery and La Grotta Jetty;
- Cooking with the Mujo Family;
- Funchal from Past to Present – Photography Tour;
- Influential Women in Turkey – From Past to Present;
- Mykonos Tradition and Modernity – Photography Tour;
- A Deep Dive into Ancient Roman Life – Oplontis and Pompeii;
- Bluetopia: A Marine Biology Experience;
- Meet the Locals in Santorini.