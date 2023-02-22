SeaDream Yacht Club Announces 2023 National Geographic Day Tours

SeaDream Yacht Club announced a partnership with a global operator to offer National Geographic Day Tours in 11 destinations in 2023, according to a press release.

“At SeaDream, we believe our beautiful world beckons to be explored and experienced. This is why we are excited to bring our guests closer to our Mediterranean destinations than ever before,” said Andreas Brynestad of SeaDream Yacht Club.

“By adding National Geographic Day Tours to our travel portfolio, we can incorporate a series of intimate experiences that complement our existing programs designed to elevate the guest experience, while providing choice for our guests. We are honored to offer our guests experiences from a renowned travel brand that also makes engagement and cultural interaction a priority for travelers.”

These 2023 tours feature Mediterranean destinations including Amalfi, Barcelona, Corfu, Dubrovnik, Funchal, Kusadasi, Mykonos, Naples, Rhodes, Santorini, and Sorrento, allowing guests to explore their favorite destinations at a deeper level.

Each tour is led by National Geographic-trained guides and photography guides and explores a different theme, such as history and heritage, photography, gastronomy and wine, nature and wildlife, and people and culture.

SeaDream 2023 tours include: