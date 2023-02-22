Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas Completes First Year in Service

After entering service in March 2022, the Wonder of the Seas is completing its first year in service this month.

Delivered by the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in 2022, the Royal Caribbean International vessel debuted with a spring program in the Caribbean.

Sailing from Port Everglades, the Wonder offered a series of seven-night itineraries to ports in both the Eastern and Western Caribbean.

In April, the 5,448-guest cruise ship repositioned to Europe ahead of a summer program in the Western Mediterranean – where it continued to sail through late October.

The ship then repositioned to Port Canaveral where it’s based year-round.

Departing from its Central Florida homeport on a weekly basis, the ship offers seven-night itineraries to both Eastern and Western Caribbean.

In addition to Royal Caribbean’s private island in the Bahamas Perfect Day at CocoCay, the vessel visits destinations that include Cozumel, Costa Maya, Roatán, Labadee, San Juan, Falmouth and more.

Currently the world’s largest cruise ship, the 227,625-ton vessel is part of Royal Caribbean’s Oasis Class.

Following the Symphony of the Seas, which debuted in 2018, the Wonder became the fifth ship in the series.