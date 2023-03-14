Royal Caribbean Unveils Over 15 Bars On Icon of the Seas

Royal Caribbean International has unveiled more than 15 of the bars and nightlife experiences onboard the Icon of the Seas, set to sail from Miami in early 2024.

From live music to cocktails or bubbly at a new walkup champagne bar, the Icon of the Seas will offer an impressive lineup when it debuts in January 2024. The ship will provide a spot for parents, couples, friends and every other type of adventurer.

“We’ve set out to introduce a new kind of vacation in every sense and taken a blank slate to create an unparalleled blend of ways vacationers can celebrate and make memories whatever their mood, vibe and style,” said Linken D’Souza, vice president, food and beverage, Royal Caribbean International.

“From all-new venues and bolder favorites to new iconic drinks on every menu, zero-proof cocktails and twists to classics, there’s something for everyone to make the most of their nights out on Icon of the Seas.”

Among the newly revealed venues are Lou’s Jazz ‘n Blues in Central Park, Dueling Pianos in Royal Promenade, Rye & Bean coffee bar in AquaDome and the Bubbles champagne bar in Central Park. There’s also the Trellis Bar and Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade, each place offering something new and unique.

The 1400 Lobby Bar features a mix of daytime and evening sips while Bubbles serves glasses of mimosas, prosecco, Bellini and bubbly all morning, noon and night.

There is also the English pub Point & Feather, Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade and Spotlight Karaoke, where aspiring singers take the stage in front of the crowd.