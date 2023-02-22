Royal Caribbean Launches Art Program for Icon of the Seas

Royal Caribbean International announced the launch of a new art program calling up-and-coming artists to submit their work for display onboard the Icon of the Seas, according to a press release.

The new “Artist Discovery Program” aims to infuse the spirit and culture of the destinations that Royal visits into curated art collections onboard its ships. Local artists can send their submissions starting March 10 through April 4.

“The Artist Discovery Program is a project close to our hearts at Royal Caribbean International because the destinations we visit are family. And it’s only fitting that we begin our search for up-and-coming artists who are in the Caribbean; it’s where we got our start more than 50 years ago,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International.

“Vacationers want to immerse themselves in the places they visit. This is a way to spotlight the beauty of the local cultures and people in the places they see and enjoy every day on their cruise, beginning with large-scale canvases on a first-of-its-kind adventure – Icon of the Seas.”

Artists in the Artist Discovery Program: Caribbean Edition, will be commissioned to paint nine large-scale murals in three highly visible locations: the royal promenade neighborhood; among the first sights guests see at Icon’s main entrance; and within the suite neighborhood. Each mural will reflect the Caribbean culture. Artists will receive a grant from the cruise line, anywhere between $20,000 to more than $100,000, for the completion of their work.

To enter the Artist Discovery Program, artists must submit five samples of original conceptual work not currently on display; a brief artist statement that explains their work and a copy of their resume.

More information on the program can be found here.