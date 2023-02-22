Resorts World One Starts Cruising from Hong Kong

The Resorts World One started its maiden voyage from the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal after arriving in Hong Kong on March 8, 2023.

The Resorts World One is the first cruise ship to restart sailings in Hong Kong with year-round cruises. The ship will embark on three sailings a week starting today, offering two-and three-night sailings.

“Resorts World One’s maiden voyage today from the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal signifies an important step forward in reigniting Hong Kong’s cruise tourism. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the Tourism Commission of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Hong Kong Tourism Board and the relevant authorities for their support as we pioneer the restart of the Hong Kong year-round cruise deployment,” said Michael Goh, president of Resorts World Cruises.

“Resorts World One will open up new opportunities for the inbound and outbound travel in Hong Kong for cruising and Fly-Cruise guests, which will have a positive spillover effect beyond the cruise tourism sector in Hong Kong,” he added.

To celebrate the occasion, a special event was held on March 10 on the cruise ship attended by more than 400 people including local travel and business partners and the media. Representatives of Resorts World Cruises, president Michael Goh, and Chief Operating Officer Raymond Lim officiated the maiden sailing of the ship.

The Hong Kong Chinese Orchestra (HKCO) also made an appearance, performing on a cruise ship for the first time.

Kenneth Wong, HKTB’s general manager, MICE & Cruise, said: “Resorts World Cruises’ establishment of business and homeporting deployment in Hong Kong underlines Hong Kong’s undiminished strength as a regional cruise hub and international tourism destination. The arrival of Resort World One on 8 Mar alone has already brought over a thousand cruise visitors from various Southeast Asian countries to Hong Kong.

“As cruising in Asia further resumes we look forward to collaborating with international cruise lines as well as trade partners in both Hong Kong and source markets to diversify our cruise products, so as to not only enrich our visitor profile but also promote the growth and opportunities in the Asian cruise market.”