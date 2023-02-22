Resorts World Cruises Adds Penghu as a Destination

Resorts World Cruises announced that it is adding Penghu as a destination for the Resorts World One’s Kaohsiung and Hong Kong Cruises starting April 1, 2023.

The Resorts World One will now make regular Penghu, a collective name for 90 islands.

“In view of the tremendous support from Kaohsiung Municipal towards the homeport launch, we are delighted and highly confident in the Resorts World One Kaohsiung homeport cruise deployment from 4 April 2023 onwards, with a total of 78 voyages. Right after the Kaohsiung media launch on 2 March 2023, we are thankful to receive the joint invitation from Taiwan International Ports Corporation Ltd and Penghu County Government to add Penghu as a new destination,” said Michael Goh, president of Resorts World Cruises.

“We are honored to announce that the four-da/three-night departing from Kaohsiung will start from April 103 and arrive in Penghu the next day, allowing our guests to wanderlust in Penghu islands hopping adventure. Resorts World One will grow and increase the inbound and outbound tourism, which will enhance and create new economic opportunities for Kaohsiung, Penghu and across Taiwan,” Goh added.

For travelers departing from Kaohsiung, the four-day/three-night cruise will depart on Mondays, calling at Penghu on Tuesdays and Hong Kong on Wednesdays before returning to Kaohsiung on Thursdays.

Prices start from NT$6,900 per person based on double occupancy. Additionally, third and fourth guests pay NT$3,500 each.

For those departing from Hong Kong on a four-day/three-night cruise, the Resorts World One will depart on Sundays ,arrive in Kaohsiung on Mondays and reach Penghu on Tuesdays before the ship returns to Hong Kong on Wednesdays. Prices start from HK$1,699 onwards per person while third and fourth guests pay HK$850 each.

Currently, the cruise line has “Early Bird” promotions on offer for bookings made before the end of March 2023. The promotion includes a NT$1,000 discount off for each of the twin-sharing guests as well as NT$500 off for a third and fourth guest. Additionally, Kaohsiung guests can also choose to embark on Thursdays and disembark in Hong Kong on Fridays for a two-night land stay option.

Hong Kong travelers have additional choices of a three-day/two-night cruise to Kaohsiung departing every Wednesday and a three-day/two-night weekend cruise on departing every Friday.