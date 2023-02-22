Reservations Open for The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection’s Ilma

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection announced that reservations for the Ilma, the company’s second newbuild, are now open to the public.

“We are thrilled to open reservations for Ilma to the public and unveil our inaugural season of itineraries,” commented Douglas Prothero, chief executive officer for The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection.

“With a relaxed sailing pace and more overnights in port, our 2024 Mediterranean season underscores the essence of the yachting lifestyle, giving guests more time to truly immerse themselves in the vibrant cultures, local cuisines and natural beauty of the region.”

The Ilma will set sail in September 2024 with a seven-night inaugural journey from Athens, Greece to Haifa, Israel. The vessel will offer sailings ranging from seven to 13 nights, exploring a wide range of destinations in the Greek Isles, Amalfi Coast, the French Riviera and Balearic Islands, and more.

Overnight stays include Alexandria, Egypt; Amalfi, Italy; and Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, among other destinations.

The ships features a total of 228 suites, each with a private terrace, and it also includes two new upper suite categories of more than 1,000 square feet in size.

Designed by the London-based architect firm AD Associates, the Ilma has the capacity to accommodate up to 456 guests.