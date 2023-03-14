PolarQuest Announces New Expedition Featuring Mattias Klum

PolarQuest announced a new Svalbard voyage with the renowned photographer and film producer, Mattias Klum, as a special lecturer.

“We are honored to have Mattias Klum on board this voyage and to be able to add this extra value to the adventure. Late August is a magical time to visit Svalbard. The sun is getting closer and closer to the horizon, giving us a warm light, perfect for photography. In addition, the diverse landscapes, the glistering glaciers and the iconic wildlife including whales, walruses and polar bears, make Svalbard a photographer’s dream,” said Emma Nilsson, head of marketing at PolarQuest.

The new expedition will depart in August 2023, providing plenty of opportunities to explore the archipelago. The 10-day journey aboard theQuest will take travelers through untamed wilderness. Additionally, guests can explore the nature of the area up close via zodiac cruises.

Special Lecturer Mattias Klum will share his knowledge of photography and discuss his projects and expeditions to remote areas.

“I have been working in Svalbard earlier and it’s undoubtedly one of my favorite places on earth. I’m looking forward to being a part of this PolarQuest adventure and to share unique experiences with my fellow travelers,” said Klum.

“You don’t need to be a photographer to join, this cruise is perfect for anyone who has a keen interest in nature and wildlife,” added Nilsson.