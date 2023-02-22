Twitter Facebook Linkedin
P&O Cruises Reports Record Booking Wave Period

Arvia

P&O Cruises reported its strongest wave period yet with record-breaking bookings, according to a press release from the Carnival Corporation-owned brand.

P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said: “This year’s Wave season has surpassed all expectations with record-breaking days throughout the period. It’s particularly encouraging to see that guests who are new to cruising are recognizing the excellent value for money, fantastic destinations and unique experience on a P&O Cruises holiday.“ 

The Wave period started on December 15, 2022, and ended on March 6, 2023.

According to P&O Cruises, the most popular destination booked during this Wave period was the Norwegian fjords while holidays in the Caribbean and the Western Mediterranean also proved very popular among travelers. 

