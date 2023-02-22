Paul Gauguin Gives $250 Air Credit Per Guest

Paul Gauguin Cruises is celebrating its 25th anniversary by giving a $250 air credit per guest on 25 South Pacific cruises aboard the Paul Gauguin, and a $250 gift card to travel advisors per deposited booking, according to a press release.

“In planning the 25th Anniversary of our uniquely enriching and carefree brand of Tahitian discovery, we wanted to share a gift of appreciation to both our guests and our travel partners who have helped establish Paul Gauguin Cruises as the highest-rated luxury line in French Polynesia,” said Navin Sawhney, CEO Americas for Paul Gauguin Cruises.

“The $250 per guest air credit and commemorative occasions on board, as well as the $250 gift card for advisors, allows us to celebrate this milestone year in a meaningful, value-rich way.”

The special gifts for travelers and advisors are available on select seven- to 14-night itineraries in 2023 and 2024 provided that air travel is booked through Paul Gauguin Cruises by May 12, 2023. The voyages offer explorations of the Society Islands, Tuamotus, Marquesas, and Cook Islands.

The $250 air credit per guest offer and $250 travel advisor gift card is available on the following itineraries: