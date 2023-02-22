Nicole Scherzinger to Name P&O Cruises Arvia Tomorrow

Singer and performer Nicole Scherzinger will officially name P&O Cruises’ newest ship, the Arvia, tomorrow in a beachside ceremony in Barbados.

In addition to Scherzinger, Olly Murs will also perform his greatest hits at the naming ceremony, held both onboard the Arvia’s SkyDome and from Heywood’s Beach. The ceremony will be hosted by two popular UK broadcasters and DJs, Sara Cox and Trevor Nelson.

The Arvia’s naming ceremony will be broadcast live on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at 19:00 (UK time). Viewers can watch the live broadcast at the link below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pI4N7fv4J_Q

In addition to the ceremony, Scherzinger will create music and dance extravaganzas for P&O Cruises as part of an exclusive entertainment partnership. More details on the shows will be available later this year.