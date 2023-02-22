Twitter Facebook Linkedin
New Making an Icon Extra Video is Now Live

Icon of the Seas

Royal Caribbean’s Making an Icon Extra video titled “Icon Extra: The Top Deck Challenge on Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas” has launched.

In the Icon Extra, “The Top Deck Challenge” video, viewers will have the chance to hear from the Royal Caribbean experts handling one of the biggest tests of engineering, naval architecture and design as they work on building the Icon of the Seas.

The experts discuss the ship’s top deck, where the largest waterpark at sea is located, pools at Chill Island and The Hideaway, and more.

Viewers can find the video available at the following link: https://www.royalcaribbeanpresscenter.com/video/1281/icon-extra-the-top-deck-challenge-on-royal-caribbeans-icon-of-the-seas-//

