New Luxury Cruise Infographic Available to Download

The new infographic presents the growth story of the small-ship luxury market from past to present, and where the market is heading over the next 10 years, based on independent research in the 2023 Luxury Market Report by Cruise Industry News.

Prior to the pandemic 51 dedicated luxury ships operated in 2019, and that is set to grow to just under 100 by the end of the decade, based on the current cruise ship orderbook. Recent additions include Four Seasons and Orient Express, both entering the small-ship luxury segment of the industry.

