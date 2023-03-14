MSC Euribia: Seven Production Shows and Big Band

MSC Cruises unveiled details of the entertainment offering onboard the MSC Euribia, which begins sailing in June.

The ship will feature seven different live productions a week in the ship’s Delphi Theatre and will also host a 19-piece big band at sea.

Steve Leatham, global head of entertainment at MSC Cruises, said: “We are so excited to announce our fun-filled entertainment offerings on our much-anticipated new flagship, MSC Euribia.

“Entertainment is a fundamental part of MSC Cruises’ guest experience and we’re always looking for new, engaging ways to delight our guests of all ages. We strive to create exceptional and immersive concepts combined with varied entertainment programs to ensure that our guests will remember their cruise as the ultimate holiday experience.”

In addition to theatrical shows and the band, the MSC Euribia will also offer a number of games and activities for guests of all ages.

The Carousel Lounge, which has been redesigned for the MSC Euribia, will host the cruise line’s new entertainment concept, Big Band at Sea. This in-house group of musicians and singers will give three live performances every night. Each show will feature a different genre such as jazz, rock, disco and musicals. The band’s performances will also be available to visiting guests.

MSC Euribia’s Delphi Theatre program will include: