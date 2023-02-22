MSC Cruises Partners with Guinness World Records

MSC Cruises announced a new entertainment partnership with Guinness World Records, according to a press release.

Steve Leatham, global head of entertainment at MSC Cruises, said: “We’re delighted to join forces with Guinness World Records. We’re always on the hunt for new and engaging concepts for our guests. This partnership provides unique and enriching entertainment at the highest level, and we look forward to continuing to offer a dynamic range of exciting experiences for guests of all ages.”

The new partnership means that MSC Cruises’ guests can participate in daily activities and audition for a grand evening show where they can demonstrate their talents and try to break Guinness World Records.

These activities will be available onboard the MSC Seascape and MSC World Europa as well as the new MSC Euribia when the ship begins its inaugural season in June this year.

Marco Frigatti, senior vice president, consultancy at Guinness World Records, said: “There’s no better way to bring the magic of Guinness World Records to life than to host a live show like this. Families exploring the world on an MSC Cruise can explore the incredible world of record-breaking at the same time – and even become a part of it too.”

Highlights of the Guinness World Records include:

The Records Show, which will consist of a live stage show featuring record-breaking activities from the audience and guests as well as the crew. Whether it be the firing of a vortex cannon or a voice-controlled video game, there will be plenty of new challenges for guests to discover.

Children’s Programs, which will include quizzes, challenges and educational shows.

Guinness World Records Facts, which will invite guests to test their knowledge at trivia tests.

Guinness World Records Family Quiz, which will include live challenges and Guinness World Records video races to see if audiences can select the winner.

All new records set onboard the cruise line’s ships will be verified by a Guinness World Records official adjudicator and awarded a Guinness World Records certificate.