Meyer Re and Damen Shiprepair Sign Cooperation Agreement

The Meyer Group and Damen Shiprepair & Conversion (DSC) have signed a cooperation agreement to work on the design and implementation of sustainable systems and the conversion and installation of new powerplants onboard existing cruise vessels.

According to a press release, DSC will work with Meyer Re, a subsidiary of the Meyer Group, to maximize their ship’s sustainability, from their initial development to end-of-life recycling.

“Thanks to the cooperation with the family-owned, Dutch company Damen Ship Repair & Conversion Holding BV, we are moving even closer to our customers by securing dock capacity and manpower for our customers worldwide,” said Alexander Höfling, managing director of Meyer re.

“In the short time since it was founded, Meyer Re has brought us additional work as customers want to make their ships more attractive and sustainable,” added Jan Meyer, managing director of Meyer Werft.

“It has generated orders across our group including our shipyards. However, as we do not have our own repair and docking capacities, this cooperation agreement with DSC is of particular importance to us as we now have access to the resources we need.”

Through their cooperation, Meyer Re and DSC hope to contribute to the decarbonization of the shipping and cruise industry.

“We have serviced many of cruise ships at our yards over the years, during which we have developed a detailed understanding of the technical and logistical needs of a cruise refit project,” said Jeroen Heesters, managing director of Damen Shiprepair & Conversion Holding BV. “We look forward to working with Meyer Re.”

“I am thrilled and excited to execute together with the team of MEYER the future refurbishment projects,” said Rogier van der Laan, sales manager cruise of Damen Shiprepair & Conversion Holding BV.