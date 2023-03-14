MarineXchange Launches AI Solution to Maximize Cruise Line Revenue

MarineXchange is launching an AI-based sales recommendation tool to help cruise lines increase their revenues and improve guest experiences, according to a press release.

“We are committed to offering our clients cutting-edge tools to increase revenues and at the same time simplify the management of the entire guest journey. This advanced technology has the potential to transform how guests plan their onboard experience,” said Johannes Lindthaler, managing director of MarineXchange.

The tool enables guests to benefit from personalized recommendations for tours, onboard activities, spas and dining as well as other packages and add-ons, the company said.

The AI-based tool will use the guest’s preferences and history of past activities to make the best possible recommendations.

The recommendations are tailored to each family member individually in order to find the best options for each of them.

MarineXchange’s new tool will help cruise companies to accelerate their digital transformation. The AI solution is integrated with all pre-cruise and onboard digital guest interactions, as it’s part of the MXP enterprise platform.