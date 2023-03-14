Margaritaville Launches Cruise Industry’s First Season Pass

Margaritaville at Sea announced the launch of its new Ultimate Paradise Pass, the cruise industry’s first season pass, allowing pass holders to enjoy an unlimited number of non-consecutive two-night sailings to The Bahamas, according to a press release.

“This is completely new to the cruise industry. Now, passengers can buy a season pass to paradise and enjoy long walks on the beach throughout the year,” said Kevin Sheehan Jr., president and CEO of Margaritaville at Sea. “Thanks to our unique two-night itinerary, the groundbreaking Ultimate Paradise Pass will give avid cruisers a new way to experience unlimited getaways to The Bahamas. It’s perfect for a quick escape after a stressful work week or for a whole new adventure at sea.”

Prices for the Ultimate Paradise Pass start at just $899 and travelers can enjoy the experience of cruising as many times as they want through the end of 2023. Passes can be purchased on the cruise line’s website.

The benefits of the Ultimate Paradise Pass include exclusive sneak peeks of new onboard activities and behind-the-scenes access on certain cruises. Travelers who purchase the pass also have the option to add upgrades, packages and excursions at a 10 percent discount, the company announced.

Guests can book sailings with the Ultimate Paradise Pass 24 to 72 hours in advance and the cruise line encourages travelers to bring a guest with them.

“As far as restrictions go, being forced to bring along a friend for free is not bad,” added Sheehan. “And you can bring along someone different every time you cruise!”