March Update: Where in the World Are the Celebrity Cruises Ships?

With 15 cruise ships in service across the globe, the Celebrity Cruises fleet is getting ready for the 2023 spring season.

Cruise Industry News tracked the location and itinerary of every vessel of the premium brand as of March 10, 2023:

Celebrity Beyond

Year Built: 2022

Capacity: 3,260 guests

Location: Eastern Caribbean

Sailing out of Celebrity’s homeport in Fort Lauderdale, the Celebrity Beyond is currently offering seven-night cruises to the Caribbean and the Bahamas. Itineraries include visits to destinations in the region, such as St. Thomas, Grand Cayman and Nassau.

Celebrity Apex

Year Built: 2020

Capacity: 2,900 guests

Location: Western Caribbean

Also offering week-long cruises to the Caribbean departing from Fort Lauderdale, the Celebrity Apex is presently offering a seven-night itinerary to Mexico, Belize and Grand Cayman. Before returning to its homeport, the 2020-built vessel is also set to pay a visit to Key West.

Celebrity Edge

Year Built: 2018

Capacity: 2,900 guests

Location: Southern Caribbean

The Celebrity Edge is sailing ten- and 11-night cruises from Celebrity’s homeport in Fort Lauderdale. In addition to ports in Southern Caribbean, such as Bonaire and Aruba, the itineraries also feature visits to destinations in South and Central America, including Cartagena de Indias and Colón.

Celebrity Reflection

Year Built: 2012

Capacity: 3,030 guests

Location: Eastern Caribbean

Another Celebrity ship in the Caribbean, the Reflection is offering different seven-night itineraries departing from Fort Lauderdale. This week, the ship sails to the Eastern Caribbean during a cruise that includes visits to Nassau, St. Maarten and St. Thomas.

Celebrity Silhouette

Year Built: 2011

Capacity: 2,886 guests

Location: The Bahamas

Sailing from Miami, the Celebrity Silhouette is sailing an alternating schedule of ten-night and four-night cruises. While the longer cruises sail to the Eastern Caribbean, the shorter voyages include visits to Key West and the Bahamas.

Celebrity Eclipse

Year Built: 2010

Capacity: 2,850 guests

Location: Australia

After marking Celebrity’s return to Australia in October, the Celebrity Eclipse continues to sail out of the Port of Sydney. In March, the ship’s program includes five- to 11-night cruises to Tasmania, New Zealand and more.

Celebrity Equinox

Year Built: 2009

Capacity: 2,850 guests

Location: Southern Caribbean

Continuing its year-round program in the region, the Celebrity Equinox is offering nine- and ten-night cruises to the Southern and Eastern Caribbean. Sailing from Celebrity’s homeport in Fort Lauderdale, the vessel visits St. John’s, St. Lucia, Barbados, Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao and more.

Celebrity Solstice

Year Built: 2008

Capacity: 2,850 guests

Location: Mexican Riviera

Spending the winter season on the West Coast, the Celebrity Solstice is offering a series of seven-night cruises to the Mexican Riviera and California. Departing from Los Angeles every Saturday, the ship’s itineraries include visits to Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlán, Catalina Island and San Diego.

Celebrity Constellation

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 1,950 guests

Location: Southern Caribbean

Based in Tampa for the winter season, the Celebrity Constellation is offering ten- and 11-night cruises to the Caribbean. In March, the ship’s program features itineraries to the Southern and Eastern Caribbean visiting destinations such as Cozumel, Puerto Limón, St. Kitts, San Juan and more.

Celebrity Summit

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 1,950 guests

Location: The Bahamas

In addition to chartered out themed voyages, the Celebrity Summit is offering a series of short cruises to the Bahamas and the Caribbean. Sailing from Miami, the vessel’s four- and five-night cruises feature Cozumel, Grand Cayman, Key West and Nassau as ports of call.

Celebrity Infinity

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 1,950 guests

Location: South America

The Celebrity Infinity is currently wrapping up a season in South America and Antarctica. After marking Celebrity’s return to the region in December, the 2001-built vessel is offering three more cruises to Brazil and the Patagonia before crossing the Atlantic in April to kick off a summer program in Europe.

Celebrity Millennium

Year Built: 2000

Capacity: 1,950 guests

Location: Central America

After repositioning to Puerto Rico in February, the Celebrity Millennium is presently sailing a series of Southern and Eastern Caribbean cruises from San Juan. Three different week-long itineraries in the region are part of the program, which extends through mid-April.

Celebrity Flora

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 100 guests

Location: The Galapagos

After resuming service in 2021, the Celebrity Flora continues to offer a program of expeditions to the Galapagos Islands. Purpose built to sail in the Ecuadorian archipelago, the 100-guest vessel offers seven-night itineraries out of Baltra.

Celebrity Xpedition

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 100 guests

Location: The Galapagos

Another Celebrity ship in the Galapagos Islands, the Xpedition is also offering seven-night expeditions departing from Baltra. Itineraries include visits to Punta Vicente Roca, Daphne Island, Urvina Bay and more.

Celebrity Xploration

Year Built: 2007

Capacity: 16 guests

Location: The Galapagos

The Celebrity Xploration completes Celebrity’s fleet in the Galapagos. Also sailing from Baltra, the 16-guest catamaran is presently offering seven-night expeditions to Puerto Ayora, North Seymour, Gardner Bay and more.