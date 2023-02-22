Lindblad Expeditions Announces Expedition 360

Lindblad Expeditions announced Expedition 360, the company’s most comprehensive, full-service trade initiative in its 50-year history, according to a press release.

“Expedition cruising has never been as popular and in demand as it is today. Travel advisors are our most influential partners and our brand ambassadors to guests that are looking for active exploration and wonder in secluded places far beyond the major cruise ship docks,” said John Delaney, senior vice president of sales and revenue management at Lindblad Expeditions.

“With Expedition 360, we are building a platform that will help enable and empower our dedicated travel advisors, extending the knowledge and know-how to help them earn the confidence of their customers and sell the premier, inclusive expedition experience.”

Expedition 360 encompasses four key pillars: training, service, technology and appreciation. The /raining platform is meant to increase the company’s ability to serve its travel advisor partners by providing all the resources they need to grow their business. It will serve as a knowledge hub complete with training modules that will be continuously added.

Additionally, the platform will allow travel advisors to easily book the expedition experience including pre- and post-sailing programs thanks to 24/7 reservation management.

Lindblad Expeditions plans on continuing with the addition of new features to the program, such as a new webinar series, the company’s first cross-country roadshow and a new travel advisor appreciation program.