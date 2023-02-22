Largest Hydrogen Fuel Cells for Marine Use

PowerCell has announced an agreement to deliver hydrogen fuel cells to two Torghatten ferries in Norway. The order is valued at 19.2 million euros.

The significance is that these will be the largest marine hydrogen fuel cells produced up to this point, according to PowerCell, and the largest non-combustible fuel propulsion project to date in the global marine industry.

Rated at 6MW for each ferry, the fuel cells will predominantly be powered by green hydrogen, the company stated.

Delivery is slated for the fourth quarter 2024 and PowerCell will work with the systems developer and integrator SEAM for the installation and power delivery onboard.

Operating in Northern Norway, the ferries sail a four-hour crossing of the Vestfjorden between Lofoten and Bodø. Each has capacity for 599 passengers and 120 cars and are scheduled to start operating from October 2025.