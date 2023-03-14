Kevin Smith and Sixthman Announce ‘Jay and Silent Bob Present Cruise Askew’

Sixthman partnered with Kevin Smith and his View Askewniverse to announce a Jay and Silent Bob Present Cruise Askew, departing on February 23, 2024.

The voyage aboard the Norwegian Pearl will set sail from Miami, Florida heading to Nassau, Bahamas.

First round pre-sale signups are available from now until Sunday, March 26 at 11:59 pm (ET).

Pre-sale signups end on Wednesday, March 29 while public sales start on Friday, March 31.

All travelers who secure pre/sale signups will get a photo opportunity with host Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes in character as Jay and Silent Bob.

“As a man who’s been afraid of sharks since he first saw Jaws in 1975, I’m gonna do my best to make sure none of us get eaten on the Cruise Askew! I’m also gonna go out of my way to make sure we all have a great time while on the high seas by loading the 3 days with any and all activities a fan of my flicks could want!” said Smith.

“I’ll make it an experience folks will treasure – and all you have to do is bring your own booty!”

The Jay and Silent Bob Present Cruise Askew will feature a range of activities, from live podcast recordings and stand-up comedy to autograph and photo sessions. Additionally, the cruise will see live tapings of Smodcast Network podcasts as Jay and Silent Bob Get Old, Fatman Beyond, Hollywood Babble On, Edumacation, and Plus One.

Guests will also have the opportunity to enjoy the Kevin Smith Me-seum, a “Mooby’s at Sea” pop-up restaurant and a script reading session of an unreleased version of the Clerks III. Comedians Jake Ruble and AJ Wilkerson will perform as well and there will also be live musical performances by Lo(u)ser, Mega Ran, Rebuilder, Roots of Mine, Telethon, and Shut Up & Dance.

In addition to onboard activities, guests will also have the chance to enjoy a shore excursion to Nassau, Bahamas.