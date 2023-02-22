Kai Tak Welcomes International Cruise Resumption

Worldwide Cruise Terminals (WCT), manager and operator of the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal, said in a statement that it welcomes the resumption of international ship calls at the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal and a new homeport deployment for Hong Kong from March 8.

WCT also welcomes the first day with four cruise ships at berth in Hong Kong since the restart of cruising, which will take place on March 9.

This momentous occasion not only marks the inaugural calls of both Mein Schiff 5 and Resorts World One at the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal, according to a statement; it also celebrates the return of international ships to Kai Tak for the first time in three years, and the commencement of new homeport operations by Resorts World Cruises.

Jeff Bent, Managing Director for WCT, said: “The return of international ships and a new homeport deployment mark a positive restart for both cruising and Hong Kong. We are delighted to host cruise ships again for the first time in a year, and welcome international ships and visitors back for the first time in three years.”

Bent added: “The future for cruising is bright again as Hong Kong is set to receive calls from at least 16 cruise lines for over 150 calls in 2023. Hong Kong has done much to improve the attractiveness and infrastructure for cruising over the last few years, with new attractions in the West Kowloon Cultural District, a new one-stop boundary crossing, and closer to the cruise terminal, a new Kai Tak metro station, a new road connection, and new bus routes and services. We believe all these, in addition to recently-added transportation links such as the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge and the High Speed Rail, will boost Hong Kong’s international connectivity for cruise passengers, provide more options for pre- and post-trip excursions in the Greater Bay Area, and make Hong Kong a more attractive destination and homeport.”

Bent concluded: “WCT also recently passed both International Standard ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 45001:2018 Certification Audits, displaying our strong commitment to environmental management, as well as occupational health and safety standards. We will continue to enhance the experience for cruise lines and their guests in years to come.”